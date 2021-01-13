 Snowflake Republicans Melt Down Over Capitol Metal Detectors - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next NHL Live Stream: How to Watch the 2021 Hockey Season Online
Home Politics Politics News

Snowflake Republicans Throw Tantrum Over Having to Pass Through Metal Detectors in Capitol

Rep. Debbie Lesko described having to pass through metal detectors following a violent insurrection as “Pelosi’s communist America”

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
U.S. Capitol Police survey the corridor around the House of Representatives chamber after enhanced security protocols were enacted, including metal detectors for lawmakers, after a mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

U.S. Capitol Police survey the corridor around the House Chamber after enhanced security protocols were enacted, including metal detectors for lawmakers, after a mob loyal to President Trump stormed the Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021.

Scott Applewhite/AP Images

Republicans are learning the hard way that supporting a president who inspires a violent attempt to overthrow the government has consequences.

There are the obvious ones, like the fracturing of the foundation of representative democracy, the adrenaline shot to future right-wing extremist terror, and the growing specter of a new civil war. This isn’t what Republican members of the House of Representatives are concerned about, though. Instead, they’re whining that they’re being asked to pass through metal detectors as they enter the Capitol.

In addition to Reps. Gohmert, Boebert, and Taylor, Reps. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio), Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.), and Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) reportedly complained about or refused to pass through the metal detectors on Tuesday. “These new provisions include searches and being wanded like criminals,” Lesko tweeted. “We now live in Pelosi’s communist America!”

Passing through metal detectors has for years been a standard practice for Americans entering vulnerable building like airports, arenas, and courthouses (and also many doors of the U.S. Capitol!). Republican lawmakers like Stivers have even proposed expanding their use in schools, in lieu of tightening gun laws. Yet, Stivers and some of his colleagues feel they’re too precious to comply with this rudimentary safety measure a week after the Capitol was infiltrated by a violent mob, and as the military has been mobilized to protect against future attacks ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.

The threats of such attacks are real. The FBI has warned of armed protests at all 50 state Capitol buildings, and the areas around federal buildings and monuments in Washington, D.C., have been turned into veritable Green Zones. National Guard troops from across the country are currently on the way to Washington, and 15,000 are expected to be in the nation’s capital in coming days. The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy has decided that those stationed around the Capitol will be armed.

Images of National Guard troops sleeping throughout the building began to circulate Wednesday morning.

If Republicans are so unhappy about all of this, maybe they shouldn’t have lined up behind a president who for the past four years has been nudging his followers toward taking violent action against his detractors. Even easier, they could have condemned Trump’s campaign to overthrow the results of the election, which led to the insurrection, which led to tragic inconvenience of having to more frequently pass through metal detectors as they enter a federal building like everyone else in America.

Related

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A protester yells inside the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building during mass demonstrations in the nation's capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Here's Who's Been Arrested From the Capitol Riot: 'QAnon Shaman,' Man With Lectern, 'Camp Auschwitz' Man
An FBI Report Warned of Violence at the Capitol. Why Wasn't the Government Prepared?

Related

six feet under
'Six Feet Under': The Oral History of HBO's Beloved Landmark Series
From Soup Nazis to Nuts: 100 Best 'Seinfeld' Characters

But they didn’t condemn it. Gohmert, Boebert, and Lesko all voted in favor of the effort to contest the election results, and did so hours after this very effort effort inspired the infiltration and desecration of one of America’s most hallowed federal buildings, leaving five dead, including one Capitol Police officer. This may have been a wakeup call to some Republican representatives. To others, the insurrection was just another piece of news to be leveraged into a bad-faith attack against “Pelosi’s communist America.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.