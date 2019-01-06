Snoop Dogg on Trump’s Shutdown: ‘He Really Don’t Give a F-ck About Us’

Snoop Dogg has a message to furloughed government workers: Don’t vote for Donald Trump in 2020.

“Ain’t no fucking way in the world y’all can vote for Donald Trump when he come back up again. If y’all do vote for him, y’all some stupid motherfuckers,” the rapper said into the camera in a typically expletive-filled Instagram video post aimed at federal employees who are not working or being paid during the shutdown.

Snoop continued: “All you federal government people that’s not being paid, that’s being treated fucking unfairly right now. That’s so terrible, and this punk motherfucker don’t care. So I’m saying that to say this: when the shit get back on and y’all get y’all jobs back and it’s time to vote, don’t vote for that nigga. Please don’t. Look what he do. He just don’t give a fuck.

“Y’all honest, blue-collar, hard-working people and suffering. So if he don’t care about y’all, he really don’t give a fuck about us. So fuck him too, and fuck everybody down with Donald Trump. I said it. Yeah, Snoop Dogg. Nigga fuck him. Shut down the government, nigga? You’s a piece of shit. Fuck you.”

Snoop has long been a vocal critic of Trump. In true Snoop fashion, he smoked a blunt in front of the White House in November 2018 while saying, “Fuck the president.” And he pointed a fake gun at a clown-styled Trump in his “Lavender” video, drawing criticism from Senator Marco Rubio and, of course, Trump himself.

But in this video, Snoop proves that he knows what Trump doesn’t: that America needs a functioning government. Snoop Dogg 2020.