‘SNL’ Weekend Update Roasts Trump on Empty Cabinet Positions, Immigration

On the Weekend Update segment of Saturday Night Live, hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che once again lampooned the news and the wacky people who dominate our headlines in this, the era of Donald Trump.

They started with the arrest of Julian Assange in London this week: “WikiLeaks founder and reason I put tape over my computer camera Julian Assange was arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, and this dude did not go quietly,” Jost said, showing a clip of Assange yelling as he was dragged into custody by British police.

Cut to footage of Trump denying he knows anything about WikiLeaks despite mentioning the organization 141 times in the final month of the 2016 campaign.

Later in the segment, Jost joked about all of the government agency leadership positions are currently vacant, including: the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, and numerous other agencies.

“So right now, we have no Secretary of Homeland Security, no Secretary of Defense, no head of ICE, no head of Border Patrol, no head of Cyber Security, no head of the Secret Service, and no UN Ambassador,” Jost said, adding, “At this point our nation’s security is just one of those Ring doorbell cameras.”

Which, come to think of it, might be more secure than entrusting whatever immigrant-hating bureaucrat who would willingly work for Trump.