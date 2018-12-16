×
Rolling Stone
Politics Politics News

‘SNL’ Destroys President Trump, Causing Him to Call for Courts to Intervene

Trump tweeted that the “one-sided coverage… should be tested in courts”

Saturday Night Live Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost came out swinging against embattled President Donald Trump, starting an onslaught of spot-on jokes with: “This last week was a pretty bad year for Donald Trump.”

Jost followed up with a mind-numbing list of infractions and accusations against the president that made news this week:

– An investigation of Trump’s campaign
– An investigation of Trump’s transition
– An investigation of Trump’s inauguration spending
– An investigation of Trump’s business
– An investigation of Trump’s administration

“Check your cards because you might have impeachment bingo,” Jost joked.

Colin Jost next to an impeachment bingo card

Co-host Michael Che also got in on the Trump mocking, expressing surprise at Trump’s tweet blaming his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen for paying off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal and running afoul of campaign finance law.

“Fair, but you know who else is supposed to know the law?” Che asked. “The frigging president of the United States! … Dude, we are paying you money for this!”

The roasting by SNL, which also included a Trump-bashing It’s a Wonderful Life parody cold open, was so harsh, it triggered Trump to respond on Twitter and forget that the First Amendment guarantees a free press.

Or, maybe Trump is onto something here. SNL is colluding with NBC News and the Democrats to make Trump break the law and say stupid stuff on Twitter! Just more completely reasonable dictatorial logic coming from the president of the United States. Who needs the First Amendment anyway?

