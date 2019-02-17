‘SNL’ Mocks Trump’s Press Conference, Compares Him to a Coke Addict

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che lampooned President Trump’s laughable Friday press conference in which he announced he signed a national emergency declaration to fund his pet project border wall with Mexico.

Jost started the segment pointing out just how bizarre Trump’s behavior was during the presser, joking that Trump, “argued that we need a wall to stop the flow of drugs into our country, and to demonstrated how bad the drug problem is, Trump spent twenty minutes doing an impression of a coke addict.”

Then, of course, they moved on to the widely-mocked portion of the news conference where Trump explained, in an odd sing-song voice, the winding court process that would likely take place to get his national emergency declaration enacted. After playing the clip, Jost imitated Trump’s weird sing-song tone and snarked, “Oh my God. That guy controls our nuclear weapons.”

Friday night on MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes, Hayes showed a mash-up of where Trump may have gotten the almost exact wording to explain the declaration’s potential legal process. Wait for it… yep, you guessed it! He got it from Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Michael Che may have summed it up best, lamenting how tired he, and likely everyone is, with the talk of the border wall: “I’m so sick of telling Donald Trump jokes. We’ve been making fun of this dude and his dumbass wall for so long, I gotta be honest, now I kind of wanna see the wall. I mean I’ve never seen anyone so confident in such a bad idea. It’s almost charming.”

If only Che were right. Wouldn’t it be great if we could actually laugh off most of what this president does and says? But for obvious reasons we cannot. Sad!