‘SNL’: ‘The View’ Goes After ‘The Princess of Arizona,’ Meghan McCain

Saturday Night Live hilariously mocked this week’s viral spat over immigration between The View hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar.

Wow. NutMeg McCain: "Your job is to listen to me."

Whoopi: "What we're not gon do is…"pic.twitter.com/12CVUpIz8a — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) April 8, 2019

Kate McKinnon’s Behar and Aidy Bryant’s McCain played up the recent tiff between the two with Bryant interrupting the conversation and stating, “Can I just say something as the princess of Arizona? There is a crisis at the border, and the border is right up in my Arizona, which was founded on sunburnt women selling turquoise jewelry, not rando Mexicans. And that’s not racist because my makeup artist is gay.”

Behar then tried to interject, which prompted McCain to mock the continued angst between the two, asking, “Can you let me talk because it’s actually your job to listen to me!” From there the hilarity continued with Leslie Jones’s Whoopi Goldberg spraying the both with water in an attempt to cool tempers.

The real McCain and Behar reacted to the sketch on Twitter. McCain said being parodied on SNL was “a huge pop culture honor” while Behar was just glad to have a woman playing her.

I’m not supposed to be on twitter because of hiatus BUT this sketch is hilarious, and being parodied by @SNL is a huge pop cultural honor. – Signed, your old intern and “the princess of Arizona” 😜🌵 https://t.co/HUtON4Xi3V — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 14, 2019