‘SNL’ Captured ‘Morning Joe’s’ Creepy Post-Wedding Romantic Vibes

In case you hadn’t heard, Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough tied the knot on November 24 — in front of the Constitution at the National Archives, no less. (They really love America.) The co-hosts’ nuptials were officiated by Congressman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.). And Saturday Night Live couldn’t resist putting their own spin on this love story, with Alex Moffat as Scarborough and Kate McKinnon as Mika.

The sketch opened with an “original rock jam by a young up-and-comer named Joe Scarborough” called “Heartbeat of Georgetown.” Did you know Joe Scarborough is in a band? Joe’s in a band.

SNL truly captured the essence of this TV couple who seemingly can barely stand each other: “We’re married, and now I’m worried that my eyes are going to roll back in my head and just stay there,” McKinnon’s Brzezinski complained.

And, naturally, the newlyweds couldn’t help but creep out the MSNBC panelists on the show with their romantic gestures.

Recently-elected Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also made an appearance, played by cast member Melissa Villaseñor. “I worked as a bartender in a Mexican restaurant like eleven minutes ago. This job is a frickin’ breeze!” she told Scarborough, “I get Saturday and Sunday off, I can sit down whenever I want. Changing America’s healthcare system is gonna be nada!”

The sketch closed in typical Morning Joe fashion, with Scarborough interrupting BBC correspondent Katty Kay with his own takes on the news of the day, and, of course, the guitar chords of Scarborough’s original rock ballad.