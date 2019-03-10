‘SNL’ Weekend Update Wants to See a Hillary vs. Trump Rematch

Comparing the not-gonna-happen rematch of President Donald Trump versus Hillary Clinton in upcoming 2020 presidential election to the movie Rocky, Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost first expressed his disappointment that Clinton, this week, announced that she would not run. “First of all, I think she would be a great president,” Jost said. He then went on to jokingly compare the former secretary of state to Rocky from Rocky IV.

“I mean, come on. Hillary is like Rocky from Rocky IV. No one thinks she can come out of retirement to beat this Russian hero who barely speaks English… She is ready to win this thing for America. Because now, she’s got nothing to lose. Except the presidency… for a third time.” Ouch.

Jost and co-anchor Michael Che also riffed on the absurdly mockable light sentence handed down this week in one of the Paul Manafort cases. Che touched on the seeming inequality of the sentence, saying, “Paul Manafort got 47 months for tax evasion and bank fraud. Which, as a black guy, feels very unfair. But, for a rich black guy, it’s a little encouraging. I mean, if I could steal millions of dollars and the United States presidency in exchange, for like, three years in prison in my 70s? I can’t promise I won’t try.”

Jost also touched on the much buzzed about Asian spa story involving New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and now Trump. After quickly recapping some of the sordid details of the scandal Jost then jokingly exclaimed, “What a time to be alive.”