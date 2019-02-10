×
Rolling Stone
‘SNL’: ‘Weekend Update’ Covered This Week’s News from Blackface to Blackmail

They covered it all

It was a wild week for news, and Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update covered it all. From Virginia Governor Ralph Northam admitting he wore blackface to Liam Neeson admitting he wanted to commit a hate crime to rapper 21 Savage being deported because he’s British—”which is kind of like finding out Adele is from Atlanta,” host Michael Che joked. And then, of course, there’s Jeff Bezos’s blackmail scandal and the State of the Union, where President Donald Trump preached unity—”which is kind of like Captain Morgan preaching sobriety,” Che said.

