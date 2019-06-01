Sky News Trolls Trump With Baby Balloon Ahead of U.K. Visit

What even is this world we are living in?

British network Sky News promoted its upcoming coverage of President Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom with an ad featuring a giant baby balloon version of the president.

In the ad, as an gigantic shadow looms over Britain, citizens look up with confusion as ominous music begins to play. The shadow covers the royal family and towers over Buckingham Palace, and as the music crescendos, it is finally revealed to be an enormous baby balloon version of Trump, complete with Trump’s trademark combover and orange-tinted skin. The baby Trump, of course, holds an iPhone in his hand for tweeting. The words, “He’s back” are displayed over the balloon.

Guess who's back? Watch full coverage of President Trump's state visit to the UK from Monday on @SkyNews. #TrumpVisit You can find us on Sky channel 501 or live here https://t.co/mFrfbZynow pic.twitter.com/o68z0wfqtn — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 1, 2019

The baby balloon was also flown over London during Trump’s first state visit to the UK, and it was approved by London Mayor Sadiq Khan as part of a protest.

But Trump’s looks aren’t the only accurate part of the balloon portrayal. Just like the inflatable Trump, the real Trump is also full of hot air.