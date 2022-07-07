 Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Shot While on Campaign Trail - Rolling Stone
Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Shot While on Campaign Trail

Conservative politician was giving a stump speech in support of his Liberal Democratic Party when he collapsed at around 11:30 a.m. local time

In this Sept. 16, 2020, file photo, Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the prime minister's office for a cabinet meeting in Tokyo.

Eugene Hoshiko/AP

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot by a lone gunman while on the campaign trail in the Japanese city of Nara Friday morning.

According to Japanese national broadcaster NHK, Abe was in the ancient capital, located roughly 30 miles outside of Kyoto, giving a stump speech near the city’s Yamato-Saidaiji Station in support of his Liberal Democratic Party when he collapsed at around 11:30 a.m. local time. An NHK journalist on the scene reported hearing gunshots. A spokesperson for the conservative party confirmed the former prime minister was shot in the chest and was taken away from the scene by ambulance. NHK also reports that local fire department officials stated Abe appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest.

Japan is currently gearing up for its House of Councillors election election, which takes place this Sunday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

