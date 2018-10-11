Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires to Lead Voter March in Nashville

Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires are among the artists scheduled to perform at a concert and voter turnout rally in Nashville. Set for Saturday, October 20th, the event dubbed “Party at the Polls” will culminate with a half-mile march to a downtown Nashville polling location, where those registered in Davidson County can participate in early voting.

Singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas, gospel artist Jonathan McReynolds and folk singer Gabriel Kelley are also slated to perform. Five students from Parkland, Florida — members of the March for Our Lives movement — will also be on hand to march and serve as unofficial emcees of the concert.

“Party at the Polls” is presented by global entertainment agency WME and its Endeavor Impact foundation, a “company-wide initiative to shape and promote a better world.” The rally, which begins at 10:00 a.m./CT, is free to attend for those who RSVP at the event’s website.

The concert is just the latest example of the merging of music and politics in Nashville. In September, CMA Award-winning duo Brothers Osborne performed at a fundraiser for Democratic Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Karl Dean, and country star Faith Hill spoke at a voter-registration gathering, presented by When We All Vote. Earlier this month, Charlie Worsham, JD McPherson, Robyn Hitchcock and Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne headlined the Get Out the Vote Festival at Music City club the Basement East.

Isbell and Shires have been particularly involved in the run-up to the November 6th midterms. In August, Isbell evoked the ire of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), who labeled him part of the “unhinged left,” for playing a rally for Phil Bredesen — the Democrat Tennessee senate candidate whom Taylor Swift endorsed earlier this week.