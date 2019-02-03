Likely Presidential Candidate Sen. Sherrod Brown Flatly Calls Trump a Racist

Democratic Senator from Ohio Sherrod Brown visited NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday and matter of factly stated, “We have a president who’s a racist.” The topic of racism began when host Chuck Todd asked Brown about adding his name to the growing list of politicos calling for Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s resignation.

Todd talked about a change in the political landscape regarding past racist transgressions for politicians and then asked Brown, “What does it say that… folks are now being held accountable for blackface in ways, frankly, that we didn’t have that kind of, that strong of a moral code, I would argue, in our politics, until recently? Why do you think that is?”

Brown did not pull punches, saying, “Well, I think this country hasn’t dealt well with the issues of race. I mean, we have a president who’s a racist.”

Todd then interjected by asking, “Let me pause you there. You believe, in his heart, he’s a racist?”

Brown answered, “Well, I don’t know what, ‘in his heart,’ means.” And then went on to list the many well known facts that would lead anyone with common sense to label Trump a racist.

WATCH: Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) tells @chucktodd “this country hasn’t dealt well with issues of race.”@SenSherrodBrown: “We have a president who’s a racist.” #MTP. pic.twitter.com/cNM1NhQpie — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 3, 2019

Brown has not declared himself a candidate for president in 2020 yet, but all signs point to a run. He was in Iowa on Saturday, part of a three day trip to the early caucus state, where he spoke to a crowd of mostly union workers. There’s little doubt that Brown will throw his hat into the ring, it’s just a matter of when.