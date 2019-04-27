2020 Candidate Seth Moulton Rips Democratic Rivals: ‘They’re Divisive Like Trump’

Democratic congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA), an Iraq war veteran who announced his candidacy for president early this week, wants you to know that presidential candidates like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren who are trying to push America towards more progressive policies are bad for our country, and he’s running to save us.

“We can’t go too far left or we will lose middle America,” Moulton told Reuters. In a crowded field of now 20 democratic candidates running to capture the highest office in the land, Moulton has taken aim at the most liberal candidates by repeatedly using the word socialist in a Fox News-y sort of way.

“Bernie [Sanders] wants to change us into a socialist country, and we’re not a socialist country,” Moulton said, adding, “That’s not what America is all about. I don’t think that a socialist nominee is going to win the presidency. I’m a Democrat, I’m not a socialist… He’s a socialist, not a Democrat.”

Moulton then oddly compared “some” of his fellow running mates to President Donald Trump explaining, “The problem with some of the candidates in our party is that they’re divisive in the same way that Trump has been so divisive,” Moulton said. “They are pitting different parts of America against each other.”

When addressing Warren’s and Sanders’ fiscal proposals, Moulton said their policies looked to “punish the rich,” adding that most Americans aspire to be rich. “That’s the spirit of America, that’s the American dream,” he said.

Attacking the frontrunners when your lost in the pack is a simple and understandable strategy. But are Democratic voters looking for a candidate whose message seems to be: Americans like money and hate socialism, so vote for me? It’s a dumbed-down centrist tact that should insult primary voters intelligence that in the age of Trump are likely looking for more.