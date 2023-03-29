fbpixel
He's Back

John Fetterman to Return to Senate in Mid-April

The Pennsylvania senator will return to work after more than a month receiving in-patient care for clinical depression
John Fetterman to Return to Senate In Mid-April
John Fetterman (D-PA) stands for a photo opportunity in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A spokesperson for John Fetterman has indicated that the Pennsylvania Senator will be returning to Congress after more than a month-long hospitalization to treat clinical depression. Fetterman, who suffered a life threatening stroke shortly before the 2022 midterm elections, has been conducting his business in the senate while an inpatient at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. 

According to reports from multiple news outlets, Fetterman has scheduled his return for the week of April 17. 

Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed on February 17 of this year. In a statement released at the time, Fetterman’s Chief of Staff wrote that “while John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” and that the senator had agreed to enter treatment on a voluntary basis. 

Fetterman is not the only senator currently on leave for medical treatment, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was hospitalized earlier this month after a fall that left him with a concussion and a minor rib fracture. McConnell was released from hospitalization earlier this week, but is expected to remain in his home for additional recovery. 

The return of Fetterman and McConnell to the Senate chambers is expected to coincide with negotiations to raise the national debt ceiling in coming weeks. 

