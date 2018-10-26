Seminole Tribe of Florida Distances Itself From Bomb Suspect Cesar Sayoc

The Seminole Tribe of Florida, owners of the Hard Rock Cafe franchise, have distanced themselves from Cesar Sayoc, the 56-year-old suspect believed to be behind at least 13 pipe bombs sent to prominent government officials and Democratic donors in recent days.

On Twitter, Sayoc described himself as the “Current Booking Agent/ Sales/ Marketing/Promotions/Project Mgr Live Events” at Seminole Hard Rock Live, a well-known concert venue on Seminole tribal land in Hollywood, Florida. Alice in Chains and Marilyn Manson both have concerts scheduled at the venue in the upcoming days. In numerous Twitter posts, written under the handle “Hardrock2016,” Sayoc appears to identify as a member of the “Unconquered Seminole Tribe.”

But a spokesperson for the tribe, which bought the Hard Rock Cafe Inc. for $965 million dollars in 2006, tells Rolling Stone that no Cesar Sayoc — nor anyone who went by any of the other aliases Sayoc was known to use — is either a member of the tribe or an employee of the company.

“We can find no evidence that Cesar Altieri, Caesar Altieri, Caesar Altieri Sayoc, Ceasar Altieri Randazzo (Facebook) or Julus Cesar Milan (Twitter) is or was a member or employee of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, or is or was an employee of Seminole Gaming or Hard Rock International,” Gary Bitner, spokesperson for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, said.

He added that the tribe was unable to verify whether Sayoc may have worked for a Hard Rock vendor “at this time.”

Sayoc’s van, towed by federal authorities from the AutoZone parking lot in Plantation, Florida where he was arrested, was covered in Pro-Trump stickers, including one “Native Americans for Trump” decal featuring the The Seminole Tribe of Florida flag.

A window of the van bears the same message Sayoc appears to have worn on a T-shirt to Trump’s inauguration: “My president no path to 270 Landslide It Was A 306-Tsunami Unconquered Seminole Tribe Native Americans Made in America For President Trump 2016-2024 A MAN OF HIS WORD FOR OVER 40 YEARS – THE TRUTH SNOWFLAKES HIS CHECK LIST.”

On Friday afternoon, Sayoc was officially charged in connection with mailing the 13 bombs, sent to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and others. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Sayoc would be charged with interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and certain other persons, threatening interstate communications and assaulting current and former federal officers. He faces up to 48 years in prison if convicted.