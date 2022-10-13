Secret Service Had Tip That Proud Boys Planned to ‘Literally Kill People’ on Jan. 6

The Jan. 6 committee during its hearing on Thursday displayed a tip relayed to the Secret Service by the FBI from a source warning that the Proud Boys planned to “literally kill people” on Jan. 6.

“Their plan is to literally kill people,” the tip read. “Please please take this tip seriously and investigate further.”

Jan. 6 Committee displays tips received by the Secret Service in the days leading up to Jan. 6 regarding the plans of extremist groups, including the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. One tip indicates the Proud Boys plan "to literally kill people." pic.twitter.com/IebpIJp3sh — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 13, 2022

The committee dedicated a significant amount of time to establishing the extent that intelligence agencies, including the Secret Service, were aware of potential violence at the Capitol and against lawmakers. In his opening statement, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) indicated that the committee found claims from certain White House officials and Secret Service members that they had not received intelligence about potential threats to lack credibility.

Rep Adam Schiff indicates the committee does not find testimony from certain White House officials and Secret Service Members, indicating they had received no intelligence about potential violence against lawmakers, credible. pic.twitter.com/eOgMjaWaMS — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 13, 2022

The threats of armed protesters flocking to the Capitol discussed by the committee were connected to Trump’s alleged behavior at his Jan. 6 rally that preceded the riot. Former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified in June President Trump demanded that security measures and metal detectors be taken down, insisting that the armed attendees outside the designated rally space were “not here to hurt me.”

Cassidy Hutchinson says Trump wanted a bigger crowd at his rally, and he said:



"I don't fucking care that they have weapons. They're not here to hurt me. Take the fucking mags away. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here.” #January6thHearings pic.twitter.com/cRJkpIkv7C — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 28, 2022

The response of the Secret Service on Jan. 6 continues to be a matter of interest to the committee, which subpoenaed the agency in July following reports that agents had wiped text messages from Jan. 6 from their phones following a request from oversight officials. NBC News reported earlier this week that the committee obtained over one million electronic communications from the Secret Service, including it appears, plenty about the violence that was set to unfold on Jan. 6.

“POTUS just tweeted about Pence,” one Secret Service chat read. “Probably not going to be good for Pence.”