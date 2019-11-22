 Trump Goes After Adam Schiff With Immature New T-Shirt - Rolling Stone
Schiff Sounds Kinda Like ‘Sh!t’ and the Trump Team Thinks That’s Worth a T-Shirt

The not so sick burn tee includes the word “Bull” followed by a caricature of the congressman

President Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump.

Shutterstock

Trump’s campaign merchandising is living up to the image of Trump that motivates those who greet the president with a huge baby Trump protest balloon when he travels the country and overseas. Now the campaign is selling t-shirts that reads “Bull-Schiff,” aimed at House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (R-Calif.).

The not-so-sick burn tee includes the word “Bull -” followed by a caricature of the congressman. Shiff’s neck is elongated to match the immature nickname Trump has bestowed on him, “pencil neck.”

The campaign tweeted a photo of the shirt announcing in all caps: “NEW MERCH,” called the Russian investigation a “sham” and panned the Ukraine probe.

“Our Bull-Schiff-O-Meter is off the charts! Shifty Schiff pushed the FAKE Russian collusion story for three years and now he’s on to another sham. Don’t let Adam Schiff get away with the bull-Schiff Ukrainian investigation,” the tweet read.

The shirt is actually a perfect reflection of what the Trump administration has attempted to do since day one—take advantage of any and all situations to make a buck. And here they are not only making an immature joke at someone’s expense, but the topic involved is obviously very serious and important. 

With all of that said, there is not an ounce of clever here. And it’s safe to assume that if Schiff gets wind of the tees, we can be sure that with his last name, he’s heard them all. 

