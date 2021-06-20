 Schiff: Attorney General Should Investigate Trump DOJ 'Politicization' - Rolling Stone
Schiff Calls on Attorney General to Investigate ‘Politicization’ of DOJ Under Trump

“These are gross abuses of the independence of the Justice Department, and we don’t know how far they run,” Schiff said

Schiff Calls on Attorney General to Investigate 'Politicization' of DOJ Under Trump

Appearing on CBS’s Face the Nation, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, called on the Department of Justice to launch a review of the ways that the Trump administration politicized the agency.

In the early days of the Trump administration, DOJ prosecutors subpoenaed Apple for records belonging to Schiff and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who also sits on the Intelligence Committee, as well as their staff and family members, including one person under the age of 18. The DOJ’s inspector general has already launched an investigation into the Apple subpoenas, but Schiff wants the department to go further.

“This is something I found out from Apple a month ago. And that’s one issue. I had to hear from Apple and not the Justice Department about what had gone on in the last four years,” Schiff told host John Dickerson.

“The inspector general is doing an investigation. I talked with the attorney general about going beyond that,” Schiff continued. “I think he really needs to do a wholesale review of all of the politicization of the department over the last four years. What happened to our committee, what happened to members of the press, that’s just a subset.”

Schiff then went on to list many other instances where the DOJ may have abused its powers, including the sentencing of Roger Stone and a sentence reduction for one of Stone’s aides as well as the case against one of Trump’s closest advisors, Michael Flynn. Despite Flynn pleading guilty to two of the crimes in the case, including lying to the FBI, the department ultimately dropped the case against him. Flynn’s son also escaped charges. The DOJ also sought the private records of then-White House counsel Don McGahn.

“These are gross abuses of the independence of the Justice Department, and we don’t know how far they run,” Schiff said. “And our new attorney general has to find out.”

In This Article: Adam Schiff, Donald Trump, Merrick Garland

