 Sanders: Warren 'Assessing Her Campaign' After Super Tuesday Wipeout - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next 'The Way Back' Review: Ben Affleck's Comeback Story, in More Ways Than One Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Sanders Says Warren Told Him She’s ‘Assessing Her Campaign’

Sanders also pledged to take Joe Biden to task over past votes on the Iraq War, cuts to the social safety net and the Wall Street bailout

By
Tessa Stuart

Politics Staff Writer

Tessa Stuart's Most Recent Stories

View All
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 01: Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders holds a campaign rally at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Sanders is campaigning ahead of the 2020 California Democratic primary on Super Tuesday, March 3. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders holds a campaign rally at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Sanders is campaigning ahead of the 2020 California Democratic primary on Super Tuesday, March 3.

David McNew/Getty Images

Speaking from his hometown of Burlington, Vermont on Wednesday afternoon, Sen. Bernie Sanders addressed the Super Tuesday results, casting the Democratic primary as a two-person race, and saying he was looking forward to having a substantive debate with Joe Biden on a long a list of issues — Biden’s support for the Wall Street bail-out, the Trans Pacific Partnership, the 2005 bankruptcy bill, cuts Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, veterans’ programs, and, most of all, health care.

“The American people have got to understand that this is a conflict about ideas. And I like Joe. Joe is a decent guy and I do not want this campaign to devolve into a Trump-type effort where we’re attacking each other, where its personal attacks. That is the last thing this country wants,” Sanders said. “Joe has his ideas, his record, his vision for the future; I have mine and I look forward to a serious debate on the serious issues facing this country.”

Sanders, asked if he’d spoken to Sen. Elizabeth Warren since Tuesday’s results, confirmed he had. “We did speak on the phone a few hours ago, and what Senator Warren told me is that she is assessing her campaign. She has not made any decisions as of this point.”

“It is important for all of us, certainly me, who has known Elizabeth Warren for many, many years to respect the time and the space that she needs to make her decision,” Sanders said.

Even after emphasizing it was now a two-person race, Sanders was surprised to hear from a reporter that Michael Bloomberg had dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden. “He certainly brought a lot of money into this race,” Sanders said. “I have no animus to Mayor Bloomberg, I surely disagree with many of his policies.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.