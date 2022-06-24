Same-Sex Marriage and Contraception Should Be Next on Chopping Block: Clarence Thomas

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court stripped American women of their right to reproductive autonomy. In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday determined that states can restrict or outright ban abortion at any point during a pregnancy. The decision overturned Roe v. Wade, a 1973 case that established a constitutional right to abortion services.

In a concurring opinion, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas indicated that the Supreme Court should reconsider previous rulings that established the right to contraception, same-sex marriage, and protections for same-sex relationships.

“We should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergfell,” Thomas wrote.

The ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization represents the culmination of decades of attempts by conservatives to overturn abortion rights. With this ruling in place, dozens of states are now poised to severely curtail or outlaw and criminal abortion services.