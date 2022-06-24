 Same-Sex Marriage, Contraception Should Be Next: Clarence Thomas - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Trump Canceled Interview for Unscheduled Putin Call, Filmmaker Says
Home Politics Politics News

Same-Sex Marriage and Contraception Should Be Next on Chopping Block: Clarence Thomas

The Supreme Court has officially struck down Roe v. Wade, and the court’s conservatives may not be done restricting the rights of Americans

By

Nikki McCann Ramirez's Most Recent Stories

View All
WASHINGTON DC - JUNE 23 Abortion rights and anti abortion protesters gathered in the rain outside the US Supreme Court on June 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. Both sides are awaiting a decision on the landmark Roe v. Wade case but none was issued on Thursday. (Photo by Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post via Getty Images)WASHINGTON DC - JUNE 23 Abortion rights and anti abortion protesters gathered in the rain outside the US Supreme Court on June 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. Both sides are awaiting a decision on the landmark Roe v. Wade case but none was issued on Thursday. (Photo by Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Abortion rights and anti-abortion protesters gathered in the rain outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 23, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post/Getty Images

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court stripped American women of their right to reproductive autonomy. In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday determined that states can restrict or outright ban abortion at any point during a pregnancy. The decision overturned Roe v. Wade, a 1973 case that established a constitutional right to abortion services. 

In a concurring opinion, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas indicated that the Supreme Court should reconsider previous rulings that established the right to contraception, same-sex marriage, and protections for same-sex relationships. 

“We should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergfell,” Thomas wrote.

The ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization represents the culmination of decades of attempts by conservatives to overturn abortion rights. With this ruling in place, dozens of states are now poised to severely curtail or outlaw and criminal abortion services.

In This Article: Clarence Thomas, Roe v. Wade, Supreme Court

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.