Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene Raise Hell Over Sam Smith’s Grammys Performance

The Grammys was its usual lavish spectacle featuring scores of styled-out celebrities on Sunday night. The buttoned-up, right-wing political commentariat was not pleased, particularly about Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ performance of “Unholy” — which featured fire, red lighting, and Smith sporting a pair of horns.

“Don’t fight the culture wars, they say,” griped right-wing commentator Liz Wheeler. “Meanwhile demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up.”

“This…is…evil,” Ted Cruz, a United States senator, responded.

“The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer,” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). “And the Satanic Church now has an abortion clinic in NM that requires its patients to perform a satanic ritual before services. American Christians need to get to work.”

Greene wasn’t the only conspiracy theorist to point out that the Grammys were sponsored by Pfizer, the ostensible idea being that the Covid-19 vaccine and the Grammys are part of a larger confluence of evil forces working together to brainwash your children and destroy America.

“The Devil. Brought to you by Pfizer…,” wrote Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

“The satanic worshipping Grammys – brought to you by – Pfizer. Perfect,” added right-wing Twitter troll @catturd2.

“That entire demonic presentation at the Grammy’s? Brought to you by Pfizer,” tweeted Ian Miles Cheong, a right-wing commentator who, like @catturd2, regularly interacts with Twitter owner Elon Musk.

“The elite in our society are fully in line with the ideology of Satanic fealty expressed by Smith and Petras,” Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro wrote absurdly of the red-tinged performance on Sunday. “So what’s the story with Satan and the transgressive ideology? For most of religious history, Satan was the great villain, an emblem of rebellion against the Good and the True, a symbol of resistance to the Holy.”

…or it was just two artists having fun at the Grammys.