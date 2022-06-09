 Michigan Republican Ryan Kelley Charged for Role in Capitol Attack - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Twenty One Pilots Strip Down 'Stressed Out' in Exclusive 'MTV Unplugged' Clip
Home Politics Politics News

Leading GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Arrested, Charged for Role in Capitol Attack

Ryan Kelley is vying to replace Democrat Gretchen Whitmer as Michigan’s governor

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ryan Kelly, Republication candidate for Governor, attends a Freedom Rally in support of First Amendment rights and to protest against Governor Gretchen Whitmer, outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on May 15, 2021.Ryan Kelly, Republication candidate for Governor, attends a Freedom Rally in support of First Amendment rights and to protest against Governor Gretchen Whitmer, outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on May 15, 2021.

Ryan Kelley, Republication candidate for Governor, attends a Freedom Rally in support of First Amendment rights and to protest against Governor Gretchen Whitmer, outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, on May 15, 2021.

Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for governor in Michigan, was arrested Thursday and charged for his role in the riot at the Capitol last Jan. 6, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Kelley, a 40-year-old real estate agent, is one of the leading Republican candidates for governor of Michigan, with polls from late last month putting him at the top of the field. He began to mount his campaign not long after the Capitol attack last January, and questions about his potential role in the riot have surrounded his candidacy.

Images surfaced last February of Kelley at the riot, and a few months later the Michigan Democratic Party pointed to a video it says shows Kelley advancing on the Capitol last Jan. 6. “Come on, let’s go!” Kelley apparently says in the video. “This is it! This is war, baby!”

Kelley has tried to downplay his involvement in the riot, claiming in an interview last March that he “never took part in any forceful anything” and that he left once “things started getting crazy.”

Kelley’s arrest is the latest turn in a Republican gubernatorial primary that has been mired in controversy. Five candidates were recently booted from the race after submitting phony signatures to get on the ballot. Kelley, as of now, is still in the race. He’ll make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

In This Article: Capitol Attack, Ryan Kelley

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.