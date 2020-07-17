Ruth Bader Ginsburg Reveals Cancer Recurrence, Will Remain on Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg revealed Friday that she had a recurrence of cancer and that recent treatments have yielded “positive results.” Ginsburg’s recurrence is unrelated to her recent hospitalizations, which were to remove gall stones and treat an infection.

In May, Ginsburg began treatment after “a periodic scan in February followed by a biopsy revealed lesions on my liver. Immunotherapy first essayed proved unsuccessful,” Ginsburg said in a statement. “The chemotherapy course, however, is yielding positive results. Satisfied that my treatment course is now clear, I am providing this information.”

Ginsburg’s most recent scan, on July 7th, “indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease. I am tolerating the chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment,” the 87-year-old judge added.

Throughout the bi-weekly chemotherapy sessions, Ginsburg continued to maintain her “active daily routine,” which includes opinion writing and other Supreme Court responsibilities. Despite the recurrence, “I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that,” she pledged.

Over the past few decades, Ginsburg has battled various forms of cancer, including surgery to remove growths from her lungs in 2018 and radiation for pancreatic cancer, the New York Times reports. Ginsburg also had a bout with colon cancer in 1999.