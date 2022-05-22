 Rudy Takes Break From Parade to Yell at Stranger on the Street - Rolling Stone
Rudy Takes Break From Parade to Yell at Stranger on the Street

“You are a brainwashed asshole! You are probably as demented as Biden!” the man formerly known as America’s mayor shouted at a heckler

Rudy Giuliani. (Photo by: zz/NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx)

Not content with limiting his wild and outrageous political views to his podcast, Rudy Giuliani got into a screaming match with an unidentified heckler Sunday while marching in a parade.

Giuliani was marching in New York City’s Celebrate Israel Parade behind Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday when an onlooker began to shout at him. Giuliani then stepped to the side to yell back. The beginning of the comments are difficult to discern — it seems like they’re shouting about crime statistics — but Giuliani eventually barks, “Me! I reduced crime, you jackass!”

As the other man continued yelling, Giuliani screamed back, “You are a brainwashed asshole. I am a class act! … You are probably as demented as Biden!” The exchange can be seen in a video posted to Twitter by The Forward’s senior political reporter, Jacob Kornbluh. Shortly after the shouting ended, Giuliani returned to marching in the parade, smiling and waving an Israel flag.

The president’s former personal lawyer, who spearheaded Trump’s efforts in court to overturn the 2020 election results, is fresh off his Friday testimony to the Jan. 6 committee. According to sources who spoke with CNN, Giuliani met with the committee for more than nine hours. Giuliani has also been under federal investigation as authorities look into his Ukraine activities and whether he broke lobbying laws as Trump’s attorney.

