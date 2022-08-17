Rudy Giuliani Is Testifying Under Oath About Lying About the Election

Rudy Giuliani is appearing before a Fulton County grand jury on Wednesday regarding a probe into former President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Giuliani was one of the most prominent pushers of the Big Lie that the election was rigged in President Biden’s favor, and in Dec. 2020 did so before legislative panels in Georgia. Giuliani was informed on Monday that he is a subject of the criminal investigation.

“When you start turning around lawyers into defendants when they’re defending their clients, we’re starting to live in a fascist state,” Giuliani said in response on Newsmax.

Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on being told he is a target in the local investigation into the 2020 election in Georgia: “It’s just a further desecration of the Sixth Amendment … We’re starting to live in a fascist state. Look, I’ve already had my law office raided.” pic.twitter.com/D4D4KIclj2 — The Recount (@therecount) August 15, 2022

As part of his effort to overturn Biden’s win in Georgia, Giuliani boosted claims that election workers and local government employees had tampered with ballots and electoral counts. Former Fulton County election employee Shay Moss recounted chilling threats made against her by Trump supporters in public testimony to the Jan. 6 committee as a result of Giuliani’s lies.. The committee played footage of Giuliani accusing Moss and her mother of exchanging a “USB drive” full of votes. Moss clarified that the object passed between them was actually a ginger mint.

Trump later took the effort to overturn the results in Georgia into his own hands. The former president infamously attempted to pressure Georgia’s secretary of state to “find” enough votes to give him the election. Georgia was also one of the states in which the Trump campaign attempted to create a slate of fake Electoral College votes in order to usurp the election’s certification.

The Fulton County grand jury has subpoenaed a slew of Trump loyalists in relation to the fallout of the 2020 election, including Giuliani, Sen. Lindsay Graham, former Trump lawyers John Eastman, and Jenna Ellis, as well as other members of Trump’s legal team. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis revealed in June that she would not rule out subpoenaing former President Donald Trump himself if the investigation called for it.