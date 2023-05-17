fbpixel
Slap Suit

Rudy Giuliani Sued for Second Time This Week

Former ShopRite employee Daniel Gill is claiming the former mayor had him falsely arrested for assault after he patted him on the back in a grocery store.
Rudy Giuliani in Manhattan on Sept. 8, 2022. (Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Rudy Giuliani in Manhattan on Sept. 8, 2022. Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

“Someone needs to remind former Mayor Giuliani that falsely reporting a crime is a crime.” 

Such were the words of New York City Mayor Eric Adams after Rudy Giuliani had a man arrested and charged with assault for patting him on the back and calling him a “scumbag” in a Staten Island grocery store. They’re also the first words in a lawsuit filed against Giuliani on Wednesday by the man in question, Daniel Gill. 

Gill is “seeking monetary damages” from the former Trump attorney — as well as the city of New York and several members of the NYPD — “for false arrest, civil rights conspiracy resulting in false arrest and false imprisonment, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of emotional distress.” 

In June of last year, Giuliani alleged that Gill had assaulted during a campaign event for his son, Andrew Giuliani, at a ShopRite grocery store. The former mayor alleged he had been “hit on the back as if a boulder hit me.” 

Gill was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, a felony. The charges were later downgraded after video of the incident revealed that Gill had patted Giuliani on the back and exchanged words with him — a far cry from the violent encounter described by the former mayor. 

Gill claims that officers arrested and incarcerated him for 21 hours “despite possessing the

surveillance video that conclusively belied Defendant Giuliani’s account of what transpired and established that Plaintiff committed no crime,” according to the suit. 

“Police Defendants, and other members of the NYPD, all stated they should watch the video before taking any action against Plaintiff. Plaintiff explained that he ‘tapped’ Defendant Giuliani to get his attention; a version of events completely corroborated by the video,” the suit adds. 

A spokesperson for Giuliani told the New York Daily News that the suit “doesn’t have legal merit.”

”An unbiased observer will see this meritless complaint as absurd — with its extraneous political hyperbole, like in paragraph 22 when the attorney felt it (necessary) to refer to the specific area of Staten Island as a ‘bastion of white conservatism and Trump support,’” the spokesperson added. 

This is not the first lawsuit filed against Giuliani this week. On Monday, Noelle Dunphy, a former employee of Giuliani’s, filed a $10 million lawsuit alleging he repeatedly forced her to engage in oral sex with him. In her complaint, Dunphy alleges that Giuliani enjoyed receiving oral sex while on phone calls with former President Donald Trump because it made him “feel like Bill Clinton.”

Guiliani’s attorneys denied Dunphy’s accusations. 

