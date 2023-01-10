Giuliani Hit with Grand Jury Subpoena for Trump-Related Records

Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory minion and ex-lawyer, received a grand jury subpoena asking him to hand over records related to Trump’s fundraising after the 2020 election, a person familiar with the subpoena told CNN.

The subpoena, which was issued in November, is part of an investigation into disbursements from the Save America PAC, Trump’s primary fundraising vehicle established after the 2020 election. The records requested in the inquiry include documents from Giuliani about payments he received when he filed numerous lawsuits on Trump’s behalf contesting the 2020 election results, the person said to CNN.

The specific details of the subpoena by the US attorney in Washington DC, which predates the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith who oversees investigations into Trump, remains largely under wraps. Federal prosecutors have also subpoenaed other witnesses close to Trump.

Save America was part of larger fundraising efforts by Trump and the Republican Party that raised more than $250 million on the promise that it would fight voter fraud following the 2020 election. Instead, PAC made contributions to Mark Meadows’ charity, to the Trump Hotel Collection, and to the company that organized the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol last Jan. 6.

"The evidence developed by the select committee highlights how the Trump campaign aggressively pushed false election claims to fundraise, telling supporters it would be used to fight voter fraud that did not exist," said Amanda Wick, a lawyer for the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol attack. "The emails continued through Jan. 6, even as Trump spoke on the Ellipse. Thirty minutes after the last fundraising email was sent, the Capitol was breached."

Giuliani, who was once hailed as New York’s crime-fighting mayor and whose leadership during 9/11 made him an American hero, transformed into one of the most prominent pushers of the Big Lie that the election was rigged in President Biden’s favor. In August last year, he was subpoenaed to appear before a Fulton County grand jury regarding a separate probe into Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.