 Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell Subpoenaed by Jan. 6 Committee - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Willem Dafoe to Make 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Debut
Home Politics Politics News

Jan. 6 Committee Comes for Trump’s ‘Elite Strike Force’ of Election Fraud Lawyers, Including Rudy Giuliani

Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, and Boris Epshteyn all received subpoenas from the panel, which also reportedly got ahold of Eric Trump and Kimberley Guilfoyle’s phone records

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to some of Donald Trump's closest advisers, including Rudy Giuliani Sidney Powell stands behind. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to some of Donald Trump's closest advisers, including Rudy Giuliani Sidney Powell stands behind. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

The Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani, one of the most notable players in former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis also received subpoenas on Tuesday. The three lawyers belonged to what Ellis once described as an “elite strike force” of attorneys working to root out nonexistent fraud in the 2020 election. The team of lawyers was unable to turn up any evidence that the election was illegitimate, and instead drew condemnation, and litigation, for spreading a variety of quack conspiracy theories meant to sow doubt in President Biden’s victory.

Boris Epshteyn, a former Trump campaign adviser who was present at the Willard Hotel meeting where Giuliani and other Trumpworld figures discussed how to overturn the election results, was also subpoenaed on Tuesday.

Related Stories

Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Tech Giants Over Misinformation, Capitol Attack Planning
Kevin McCarthy, Who Begged Trump to Stop the Capitol Violence, Refuses Jan. 6 Committee's Interview Request

Related Stories

R_09165_RCJennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington inRESPECT A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures filmPhoto credit: Quantrell D. Colbert
How True Is 'Respect'? Fact-Checking the Aretha Franklin Biopic
The United States of Weed

The committee notes that Giuliani and Powell both “actively promoted claims of election fraud on behalf of the former President”; that Ellis “reportedly prepared and circulated two memos purporting to analyze the constitutional authority for the Vice President to reject or delay counting electoral votes from states that had submitted alternate slates of electors”; and that Epshteyn participated in the Willard Hotel meetings and spoke with Trump on the morning of Jan. 6 about how to delay the election certification.

“The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a statement announcing the subpoenas.

Giuliani, Powell, Ellis, and Epshteyn were all asked to provide the committee with the requested materials by Feb. 1, and to appear for depositions on Feb. 8.

Shortly after the committee announced the subpoenas for the quartet of lawyers, CNN reported that the committee has subpoenaed and obtained phone records connected to Trump’s son Eric, as well as Kimberly Guilfoyle, a prominent Trump fundraiser who was involved in the Stop the Steal rally on Jan. 6, and who is also engaged to Trump’s other son, Don Jr.

“We’re piecing together information from the president’s inner circle and others who were in a position to see and hear what the plot was leading up to the riot,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), a member of the committee, told CNN on Monday night.

Chairman Thompson noted on Tuesday that the committee has already spoken to over 400 witnesses as they investigate the attack on the Capitol and the circumstances that led to it.

In This Article: Jan. 6 Committee, Jenna Ellis, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.