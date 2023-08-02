Rudy Giuliani in Vile New Audio Transcripts: ‘Jewish Men Have Small Cocks’

Rudy Giuliani was sued for sexual harassment earlier this year by Noelle Dunphy, a former staffer at his firm. The lawsuit included a wide array of disturbing allegations against the Trump-loving lawyer — from behaving erratically while drunk, to exposing himself non-consensually, to demanding sexual favors, to making various sexist and racist remarks.

Giuliani denied everything, smearing Dunphy and asking the court to strike portions of the lawsuit and sanction her and her lawyer. Dunphy and her lawyer responded on Monday by asking for Giuliani and his lawyer to be sanctioned. They included audio transcripts of Giuliani saying exactly the kind of things he denied saying, and folks … it’s not great. The transcripts include a host of truly vile, bigoted remarks, as well as some of the creepiest come-ons the mind can imagine.

“Jewish men have small cocks because they can’t use them after they get married,” Giuliani said, according to the transcript. “Whereas the Italian use them all their lives so they get bigger.”

Giuliani railed against how Jewish people “want to go through that freaking Passover all the time” and how they should “get over the Passover” because it was 3,000 years ago. “OK, the Red Sea parted,” the transcript reads. “Big deal. Not the first time that happened.”

Giuliani doesn’t elaborate on other instances when the Red Sea was parted.

The transcripts also feature Giuliani discussing which celebrities are Republican. Giuliani is trying to think of someone in particular and Dunphy volunteers that Matt Damon is “very liberal.”

“Matt Damon is a fag,” Giuliani replies. “Matt Damon is also 5’2″, eyes are blue. Coochi-coochie-coochie-coo.”

Various websites list Damon as around 5’10”. It’s unclear why Giuliani invoked the 1920s song “Has Anybody Seen My Girl? (Five Foot Two, Eyes of Blue)” or what it has to do with the actor.

"Come here, big tits," Giuliani says on one occasion, according to the transcript. "Come here, big tits. Your tits belong to me. Give them to me [indiscernable]. I want to claim my tits. I want to claim my tits. I want to claim my tits. These are my tits."

Rudy Giuliani's former assistant, Noelle Dunphy, who accused the former NY mayor of sexual abuse, harassment and wage theft, has filed a series of transcripts of audio files and … wow. pic.twitter.com/tL4eDhh1GH — Seth Hettena (@seth_hettena) August 2, 2023

Ted Goodman, a spokesman for Giuliani, said in a statement to Rolling Stone that the relationship with Dunphy was "consensual" and questioned Dunphy's motivations in filing the lawsuit. "It's disappointing to see some so-called 'journalists' stoop so low with these smears and attacks against a man who has dedicated his life to serving others," he added. "Mayor Giuliani cleaned up the streets of New York City, took down the Mafia and comforted the nation following September 11th."

The filling certainly appears to refute Giuliani’s denials, with Dunphy arguing that disciplinary action must be taken as the former New York mayor and his lawyer have demonstrated a pattern of disrespecting the court — one that led a Washington, D.C., bar panel to call for his law license to be revoked last month.

The status of Giuliani’s ability to practice law may be the least of his worries, though. He was widely identified as a co-conspirator in the Justice Department’s indictment of Donald Trump on Tuesday for scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Giuliani was not charged, but Special Counsel Jack Smith said in a press conference that his team is still investigating the individuals involved in the effort.