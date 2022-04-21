Watch Ken Jeong Walk Off Stage After Rudy Giuliani Is Revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’

Rudy Giuliani, the man who stumbled his way through any and every hare-brained legal and extra-legal avenue to overturn a free and fair presidential election at the behest of Donald Trump, has embarrassed himself yet again — this time, in costume.

The disgraced New York City mayor appeared on The Masked Singer last night, dressing up as some sort of colorful bird who popped out of a jack-in-the-box to serenade the show’s panel of judges. Perhaps even more embarrassing than Giuliani’s decision to appear on the show is the show’s decision to have him as a guest. “Associate attorney general! Former mayor of New York City! Rudy Giuliani!” host Nick Cannon bellowed after the reveal.

Everyone seemed shocked. Ken Jeong seemed disgusted. He walked off the stage as Giuliani started to launch into another song. “I’m done,” Jeong said.

Watch the entire incident below. You might want to do so next to an eyewash station.

Here’s his performance:

He should be in prison, but Rudy Giuliani is on The Masked Singer right now. pic.twitter.com/ZKM5Gkca7F — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 21, 2022

…and the reveal:

We really have failed as a society. pic.twitter.com/vrvk66KWem — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 21, 2022

It was reported in February, when the show was taped, that Jeong walked offstage after Giuliani was revealed, but to actually see the former president’s election fraud mastermind pop out of a box in rainbow feathers really drove home where things currently stand in America.