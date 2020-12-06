Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized With Covid-19

The president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for the coronavirus, Trump announced on Twitter Sunday.

According to several reports, the 76-year-old Giuliani has been hospitalized at Georgetown University Medical Center.

Hours after Trump’s tweet, Giuliani’s son Andrew, who is a White House adviser and who also contracted the virus last month, shared in a tweet that his father is doing well and thanked those who’ve reached out.

“My Dad Rudy Giuliani is resting, getting great care and feeling well. Thank you to all the friends who have reached out concerned about his well being,” Andrew Giuliani wrote.

It now appears as though lies may not have been the only thing Giuliani was spreading as he traveled the country in recent weeks, holding events with the aim to overthrow the presidential election results.

According to CNN, Giuliani and his band of traveling misfits consistently ignored public health guidelines while making appearances, going without masks “in state capitols, hotel ballrooms, and at indoor news conferences.”

Georgia Democratic state senator Elena Parent, who attended a hearing with Giuliani on Thursday, told CNN that the former mayor “willingly endangered all of us to pander to Trump.”

Parent added, “Mayor Giuliani’s blatant disregard for public safety measures in this pandemic is irresponsible and puts Georgians in danger.”

According to The Daily Beast, a Trump campaign official said that contract tracing has begun.

“We are taking appropriate steps to ensure people’s safety, including those who have recently been in contact with Mayor Giuliani,” the official said. “Individuals have been advised to quarantine.”

The list of those in Trump’s orbit who’ve contracted the virus, including the president himself, continues to grow. According to the New York Times, at least eight people who work in the White House, including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, tested positive in the days surrounding Election Day. And earlier this fall press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and housing secretary Ben Carson contracted the virus.