Another Sunday, Another Round of Rudy Giuliani’s Weirdness

President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, made the rounds on the Sunday morning news shows and, true to form, the weird and loud Rudy did not disappoint.

In an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, host Jake Tapper started a line of questioning about Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, saying, “Let’s get to the facts of it.” Then Rudy aggressively jumped in and stated excitedly, “Let’s do it!” like he just chugged a Red Bull and then took a few swings at a heavy bag before appearing on the show.

Tapper then asked Giuliani if the president spoke with Cohen before or after giving congressional testimony back in October 2017. Giuliani flatly said, “As far as I know, President Trump did not have discussions with him.” Then, even though he just said that he did not actually know if the two spoke, Giuliani said that Trump did not tell Cohen to lie to Congress. “Certainly, no discussions with [Cohen] in which he told him or counseled him to lie,” Giuliani said.

.@RudyGiuliani: “As far as I know, President Trump did not have discussions … in which he told (Michael Cohen) or counseled him to lie. If he had any discussions with him, they'd be about the version of events that Michael Cohen gave them, which they all believed was true.” pic.twitter.com/1c1NBnrZ7c — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) January 20, 2019

But Tapper continued to press Giuliani on the topic and, astonishingly, Giuliani eventually relented, “So what if he talked to him about it?”

"I don't know if it happened or if it didn't happen … I have no knowledge if he spoke to him,” Rudy Giuliani says about whether Trump and Michael Cohen discussed Cohen's congressional testimony. Then Giuliani adds, "So what if he talked to him about it?" Via CNN pic.twitter.com/u4gbdKel8o — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 20, 2019

Then, on Meet the Press, Chuck Todd asked Giuliani about obstruction of justice in regards to some answers Trump’s Attorney General nominee William Barr gave during his confirmation hearing and how that might be applicable to the Russian investigation. In response, Giuliani went on to use a a bizarre kidnapping metaphor.

“A president firing somebody who works for him, if he does no other corrupt act other than just fire him, can’t obstruct justice because that’s what Article Two of the Constitution gives to him solely. Not Congress. Not anybody else. If, for example, a president said, ‘Leave office, or I’m going to, you know, have your kids kidnapped,’ or, ‘I’m going to break your legs.’ Obstruction—I prosecuted a lot of obstruction cases.”

Huh? Just more of Rudy being Rudy.