Giuliani Blames Jordan Neely in NYC Killing: His Own ‘Struggling’ Caused Death

Rudy Giuliani took to his YouTube show “America’s Mayor Live” Monday night following sexual assault allegations filed by a former associate earlier that day. The former New York mayor attempted to deflect the shocking suit with a tirade defending Daniel Penny, the 24-year-old man who killed Jordan Neely on a New York City subway.

Giuliani portrayed Penny as a “the Marine who tried to try to protect the other people on the platform” and incorrectly claimed Neely was on a list of “50 most dangerous mentally ill people in the city.” As reported by the New York Times, Neely was included on a roster of people who “stand out for the severity of their troubles and their resistance to accepting help” and is managed by a group of city agency workers and social-service nonprofits tasked with trying to get those in need to shelters. Councilwoman Pierina Sanchez, acknowledged Neely’s inclusion on the list, and said: “Our city knew exactly who Jordan was, where he was and what his history was. And yet we failed him.”

Despite numerous reports that Neely had not assaulted anyone before Penny put him in the fatal chokehold for approximately 15 minutes, Giuliani blamed Neely for his own death. "Exactly what happened or how it happened, probably no one will ever know," said Trump's former lawyer, despite a nearly four-minute video documenting the killing. "God knows how it happened. Maybe it was Neely's struggling that actually helped to cause it."

Giuliani currently faces a $10 million lawsuit filed by Noelle Dunphy, who worked for Giuliani from 2019 to 2021, alleging he did not pay her the $1 million salary as his director of business development, and that the offer was “a sham motivated by his secret desire to pursue a sexual relationship” with her. During his live show on Monday, a caller mentioned the “salacious allegations” before the call was abruptly dropped. Giuliani claimed the call was a “set up” and said that the allegations would be “smashed to pieces.”