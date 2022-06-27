Rudy Giuliani Is Furious Fox News Isn’t Covering Him Getting Smacked on the Back

Rudy Giuliani had a very tough weekend, and he’s mad Fox News isn’t doing more to let the world know about it.

Giuliani claimed on Sunday that he was “assaulted” while in Staten Island supporting his son Andrew Giuliani’s New York gubernatorial campaign. That “assault,” video later revealed, amounted to a clapping the former mayor heartily on the back while verbally criticizing him, but the man was arrested anyway and charged with second-degree assault, a felony.

Video of the “assault” on Rudy at ShopRite, where Rudy had the person arrested, and said if he wasn’t in better shape he would’ve fallen, cracked his skull, and died. pic.twitter.com/EpgSpPu2fk — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 26, 2022

In a video posted to his Facebook account, Giuliani claimed he was “hit on the back as if a boulder hit me,” saying the man knocked him forward “a step or two.” Daniel Gill, an employee at the ShopRite where the alleged attack took place, has been “suspended pending termination” a source told Insider.

Andrew Giuliani quickly moved to make political hay out of the incident, tweeting Sunday night that they “will not be intimidated by left-wing attacks.” On Monday morning, he even held a press conference to address the potentially criminal pat on the back.

For his part, Rudy Giuliani has dedicated his time to playing up the drama of the encounter, in an interview with Steve Bannon’s “War Room” Giuliani complained that Fox News was not covering his “assault” with enough vigor, griping that “even if Putin got assaulted, Fox would cover it.”

Rudy Giuliani is all worked up because Fox News is not covering his "assault" over the weekend: "Even if Putin got assaulted, it would be on Fox." pic.twitter.com/FefkrzCcPQ — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) June 27, 2022

Light a candle for Rudy, who’s very upset about someone violating the sovereignty of his body.