 Rudy Giuliani Is Furious Fox News Isn't Covering His 'Assault' - Rolling Stone
Rudy Giuliani Is Furious Fox News Isn’t Covering Him Getting Smacked on the Back

The former New York mayor is says he was “assaulted” after someone clapped him on the back while criticizing him

FILE - Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference June 7, 2022, in New York. Giuliani, one of Donald Trump’s primary lawyers during the then-president's failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, must now answer to professional ethics charges, the latest career slap after law license suspensions in New York and the District of Columbia. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)FILE - Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference June 7, 2022, in New York. Giuliani, one of Donald Trump’s primary lawyers during the then-president's failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, must now answer to professional ethics charges, the latest career slap after law license suspensions in New York and the District of Columbia. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference June 7, 2022, in New York.

Mary Altaffer/AP

Rudy Giuliani had a very tough weekend, and he’s mad Fox News isn’t doing more to let the world know about it.

Giuliani claimed on Sunday that he was “assaulted” while in Staten Island supporting his son Andrew Giuliani’s New York gubernatorial campaign. That “assault,” video later revealed, amounted to a clapping the former mayor heartily on the back while verbally criticizing him, but the man was arrested anyway and charged with second-degree assault, a felony.

In a video posted to his Facebook account, Giuliani claimed he was “hit on the back as if a boulder hit me,” saying the man knocked him forward “a step or two.” Daniel Gill, an employee at the ShopRite where the alleged attack took place, has been “suspended pending termination” a source told Insider.

Andrew Giuliani quickly moved to make political hay out of the incident, tweeting Sunday night that they “will not be intimidated by left-wing attacks.” On Monday morning, he even held a press conference to address the potentially criminal pat on the back.

For his part, Rudy Giuliani has dedicated his time to playing up the drama of the encounter, in an interview with Steve Bannon’s “War Room” Giuliani complained that Fox News was not covering his “assault” with enough vigor, griping that “even if Putin got assaulted, Fox would cover it.”

Light a candle for Rudy, who’s very upset about someone violating the sovereignty of his body.

