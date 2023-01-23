The Race to Boot Kyrsten Sinema From the Senate Is Officially On

Democratic Arizona Representative Ruben Gallego has announced his bid to unseat incumbent Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who announced her departure from the Democratic Party in December.

In English- and Spanish-language videos posted to his Twitter account, Gallego, who represents Arizona’s 7th congressional district, said that he is running for the Senate in 2024 to “win back” the American Dream for the people of Arizona. “There is no lobbyist for American families,” Gallego said, “if you’re more likely to be meeting with the powerful than the powerless, you’re doing this job incorrectly.”

Growing up poor, all I had was the American dream. It kept me going: as a kid sleeping on the floor, a student scrubbing toilets, a Marine losing brothers in Iraq.



Today, too many Arizonans see their dream slipping away. I’m running for the U.S. Senate to win it back for you! pic.twitter.com/ofUvUYRcTP — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) January 23, 2023

Gallego was elected to the House of Representatives in 2014, and has served on the House Committee on Armed Services, as well as the House Committee on Natural Resources.

Sinema has not yet announced if she will be seeking re-election in 2024, her departure from the Democratic Party means she would be running as an independent, a move which could result in a three-party split in the general election.

Senator Sinema’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Rolling Stone.

This story is developing.