A Challenger Emerges

The Race to Boot Kyrsten Sinema From the Senate Is Officially On

“If you’re more likely to be meeting with the powerful than the powerless, you’re doing this job incorrectly," Rep. Ruben Gallego said
Congressional Hispanic Caucus PAC Chairman Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) speaks at a Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) event welcoming new Latino members to Congress at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Nov. 18, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Democratic Arizona Representative Ruben Gallego has announced his bid to unseat incumbent Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who announced her departure from the Democratic Party in December. 

In English- and Spanish-language videos posted to his Twitter account, Gallego, who represents Arizona’s 7th congressional district, said that he is running for the Senate in 2024 to “win back” the American Dream for the people of Arizona. “There is no lobbyist for American families,” Gallego said, “if you’re more likely to be meeting with the powerful than the powerless, you’re doing this job incorrectly.” 

Gallego was elected to the House of Representatives in 2014, and has served on the House Committee on Armed Services, as well as the House Committee on Natural Resources.

Sinema has not yet announced if she will be seeking re-election in 2024, her departure from the Democratic Party means she would be running as an independent, a move which could result in a three-party split in the general election. 

Senator Sinema’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Rolling Stone.

This story is developing.

