Once Accused of Sexual Assault, Roy Moore Is ‘Seriously Considering’ Another Senate Run

Disgraced Republican Roy Moore told the Christian radio program Focal Point, on Friday, that he might make another run at a senate seat in Alabama in 2020, Reuters reported.

The 72-year-old former judge lost his bid for the senate in 2017 after he was accused of sexual assault and numerous allegations surfaced that he pursued sexual relationships with underage women when he was in his 30s.

During the interview, Moore said he is “seriously considering it [running]” and claimed the senate seat was “stolen” from him. “There was a disinformation campaign going on in September of 2017 by forces outside of Alabama that spent a lot of money not regulated by the FEC in trying to dissuade Republicans from voting and encourage and enrage Democrats,” Moore said.

Despite an endorsement from President Donald Trump that lasted even after the allegations surfaced, Moore lost the special election to fill Jeff Sessions’ seat to now-Senator Doug Jones (D-AL). Sessions gave up the seat to become Trump’s attorney general.