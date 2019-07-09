Ross Perot, Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate, Dead at 89

Ross Perot, the Texas-born self-made billionaire who twice ran for president as a third party candidate, had died at 89 after a bout with leukemia.

The former candidate died at his Dallas home on Tuesday surrounded by family members, according to a statement released by his family. “In business and in life, Ross was a man of integrity and action,” the statement read. “A true American patriot and a man of rare vision, principle and deep compassion, he touched the lives of countless people through his unwavering support of the military and veterans and through his charitable endeavors.”

Perot, who made his fortune in computers, is best known for his presidential runs in 1992 and 1996. Fashioning himself as a folksy political outsider looking to shake up Washington, he garnered close to 19 percent of the popular vote as an Independent. Though Republicans claimed his candidacy cost incumbent George H.W. Bush the election, Perot’s support came from across the political spectrum.

Perot founded the Reform Party prior to his 1996 campaign. Though it was less successful than his first run at the White House, Perot was still able to pull in over 8 percent of the popular vote. No third party candidate has come close to drawing the support that Perot did since.

After the news of his death was announced, George W. Bush released a statement in which he wrote that Perot “epitomized the entrepreneurial spirit and the American creed”

Eric Johnson, the mayor of Perot’s longtime home of Dallas, wrote that Perot was a “veteran, a successful businessman, and philanthropist who spent his life working hard to make our city, state, and country better.”

