Ron Johnson Spreads the Stupid While Sharing Dangerous Anti-Vaccine Ideas

A little over one year ago, the nation’s top public health official Dr. Anthony Fauci, correctly stated “I mean that’s totally way out,” when asked about recent comments from Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson. Today, we are sad to report, the doctor is still correct.

During a Thursday interview with a local conservative radio host, as first reported by Forbes, the Trump sycophant senator railed against the efforts to get Americans vaccinated by dangerously suggesting that there are conspiratorial motives behind the movement to save lives.

Johnson, who has no medical expertise whatsoever, gave his opinion on the quick approval of vaccines and voiced his opposition to a non-existent federal mandate of vaccine passports, saying, “I certainly am going to vigorously resist any kind of government use or imposing of vaccine passports… That could be a very freedom-robbing step and people need to understand these things.”

The senator then showed his utter lack of understanding of science, saying that he sees “no reason to be pushing vaccines on people.” Johnson also said the “big push to make sure everybody gets the vaccine” made him “highly suspicious.”

“If you have a vaccine, quite honestly, what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?… You’ve got a vaccine. Science is telling you it’s very, very effective,” Johnson said, adding, “Why is this big push to make sure everybody gets a vaccine, to the point when you better impose it, you’re going to shame people, you’re going to force them to carry a card to prove that they’ve been vaccinated so they can just stay in society. I’m getting highly suspicious of what’s happening here.”

Johnson himself said in March that he would not be taking the vaccine because he contracted Covid-19 earlier in the pandemic. “No, I had covid, so I don’t believe, you know, I think that probably provides me the best immunity possible, actually having had the disease,” Johnson told reporters. But this is not true because, as pulmonary and critical care specialist Benjamin D. Singer told the Washington Post, “vaccination provides better and more durable immunity than natural infection.”

On Friday, Johnson issued a statement basically reiterating what he’d said on the radio. He also called his remarks during the interview a “legitimate question.”

Health officials around the world, and the in the U.S. have answered the so-called questions the senator raised, and they are urging people to get vaccinated in hopes of reaching herd immunity and taming the pandemic.

Johnson’s foolishness made news on the same day that the New York Times reported that, because of the virus, America had its highest death rate ever in its history in 2020, “surpassing the 1918 flu pandemic.”