 Ron Johnson Announces He's Officially Back on His Bullshit - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Man Arrested After Making Bomb Threat at Doja Cat Concert
Home Politics Politics News

Ron Johnson Announces He’s Officially Back on His Bullshit

The senator hailed himself as a “truth teller,” but his embrace of Covid misinformation indicates otherwise

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ron Johnson Announces He's Officially Back on His BullshitRon Johnson Announces He's Officially Back on His Bullshit

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on March 3, 2021. (Greg Nash/The Hill via AP)

AP

Proud Trump sycophant and misinformation spreader Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) praised himself as a “truth teller” after he made public his decision to run for a third term in office, breaking a promise he made in 2016 to retire after serving two terms. Perhaps the allure of an opportunity to continue lying to the American people from a position of considerable power was just too tempting to pass up.

“We need the truth,” Johnson told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. “And unfortunately, the truth is being censored today at an alarming, a very disconcerting rate. And so I’m just one of those truth tellers. I ask tough questions, I try and get answers, but when I tell the truth, the truths that the media elite, the governing elite don’t want to hear, I get censored, I get attacked, vilified, but it doesn’t deter me. I think we need people that are willing to seek the truth.”

Related Stories

GOP Senator Undermines Trump's Fraud Claims: 'The Election Was Fair'
'Sean Thinks We Should Do This': Insiders Reveal How Trump Relied on Hannity, Ingraham, and Other Fox News Luminaries

Related Stories

R_09165_RCJennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington inRESPECT A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures filmPhoto credit: Quantrell D. Colbert
How True Is 'Respect'? Fact-Checking the Aretha Franklin Biopic
Muhammad Ali: 4 Ways He Changed America

Johnson, unfortunately, has not been telling the truth when it comes to Covid. He promoted mouthwash (yes, mouthwash) as a way to kill the virus. “Standard gargle, mouthwash, has been proven to kill the coronavirus,” he said. This lie became so popular that it prompted mouthwash company Listerine to create a website debunking the claim. YouTube has also suspended his account — numerous times — for violating its Covid-19 misinformation policy (Johnson has claimed this is censorship). In June, YouTube suspended his account for a week after he posted a video touting hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin as Covid treatments, neither of which has been proven effective against the virus. Then in November, YouTube suspended him for another week for a video containing false Covid claims. In that video, which featured a roundtable discussion, Johnson said Covid vaccines were causing “vaccine injuries” while another participant falsely claimed the vaccines do not work to prevent death.

Explaining his decision to run for a third term, Johnson, naturally, blamed Democrats, who he said have “put us on a dangerous path.” Trump has already endorsed a third term for Johnson, urging him to run in an April statement. “Even though he has not yet announced that he is running, and I certainly hope he does, I am giving my Complete and Total Endorsement to Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin,” the former president wrote.

In This Article: covid-19, Donald Trump, misinformation, Ron Johnson

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.