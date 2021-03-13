 Ron Johnson: If Trump's Mob Were BLM Then I'd Be Concerned - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next These Pieces of High-End Fitness Equipment Are Better Than Anything at the Gym
Home Politics Politics News

GOP Senator Proudly Voices Racism: If Trump’s Mob Were BLM Then I’d Be Concerned

The senator continued to praise the insurrectionists, saying, “I knew those were people that love this country”

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration joint hearing Wednesday, March 3, 2021, examining the January 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration joint hearing Wednesday, March 3, 2021, examining the January 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

AP

Republican Senator Ron Johnson, a staunch Trump sycophant, let his racist flag fly high when he said that he was unafraid of the insurrectionists on January 6 because they were not members of Black Lives Matter or antifa.

Johnson made the remarks during a Thursday interview on conservative radio host Joe Pag’s show where he addressed previous untrue assertions about the attack on the Capital not being an armed insurrection.

“Even though those thousands of people that were marching to the Capitol were trying to pressure people like me to vote the way they wanted me to vote, I knew those were people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, and so I wasn’t concerned,” Johnson said.

Related Stories

'You've Created the Controversy. You're the Arsonist Here': Chuck Todd Rips Trump Sycophant Senator
Ho, Ho, Ho, You're Not Getting $2,000

Related Stories

'Last Waltz'
Why the Band's 'The Last Waltz' Is the Greatest Concert Movie of All Time
Super Bowl Halftime Shows Ranked: From Worst to Best

The senator went on to add what some might consider saying the quiet part out loud, but no. Johnson knew what he was about to say was racist by first saying, “This could get me in trouble.”

“Now, had the tables been turned—Joe, this could get me in trouble—had the tables been turned, and President Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned,” Johnson said.

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu took to Twitter to remind the senator about the real violence that took place on January 6th.

“Dear Senator Johnson: I reviewed many of the videos and statements we submitted during the Impeachment trial. The mob murdered a police officer and injured 140 other officers. They would have hurt you if they got their hands on you. That’s why Senators hid that day. Remember?” Lieu wrote.

And Wisconsin state Sen. LaTonya Johnson also responded to the senator’s remarks, telling the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “What, white people love this country and Black people don’t? That’s exactly what he’s saying.”

Johnson is not the only conservative to draw the false equivalency between the insurrection and the social justice protests. As CNN points out, the incidents of violence and property destruction that took place during the summer don’t compare to what happened during the riot at the Capitol, “which resulted in five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer, and more than 100 other police officers were injured.”

In This Article: Ron Johnson

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.