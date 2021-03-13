Republican Senator Ron Johnson, a staunch Trump sycophant, let his racist flag fly high when he said that he was unafraid of the insurrectionists on January 6 because they were not members of Black Lives Matter or antifa.

Johnson made the remarks during a Thursday interview on conservative radio host Joe Pag’s show where he addressed previous untrue assertions about the attack on the Capital not being an armed insurrection.

“Even though those thousands of people that were marching to the Capitol were trying to pressure people like me to vote the way they wanted me to vote, I knew those were people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, and so I wasn’t concerned,” Johnson said.

GOP Senator Proudly Voices Racism: If Trump’s Mob Were BLM Then I’d Be Concerned https://t.co/XEcOLbBDyC pic.twitter.com/uRKH5AeBqZ — Peter Wade (@brooklynmutt) March 13, 2021

The senator went on to add what some might consider saying the quiet part out loud, but no. Johnson knew what he was about to say was racist by first saying, “This could get me in trouble.”

“Now, had the tables been turned—Joe, this could get me in trouble—had the tables been turned, and President Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned,” Johnson said.

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu took to Twitter to remind the senator about the real violence that took place on January 6th.

“Dear Senator Johnson: I reviewed many of the videos and statements we submitted during the Impeachment trial. The mob murdered a police officer and injured 140 other officers. They would have hurt you if they got their hands on you. That’s why Senators hid that day. Remember?” Lieu wrote.

And Wisconsin state Sen. LaTonya Johnson also responded to the senator’s remarks, telling the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “What, white people love this country and Black people don’t? That’s exactly what he’s saying.”

Johnson is not the only conservative to draw the false equivalency between the insurrection and the social justice protests. As CNN points out, the incidents of violence and property destruction that took place during the summer don’t compare to what happened during the riot at the Capitol, “which resulted in five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer, and more than 100 other police officers were injured.”