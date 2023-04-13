fbpixel
×
 
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
AWOL

Florida Mayor Wonders Why DeSantis Hasn’t Called Him as City Floods

The Florida governor has faced criticism for touring in Ohio while his state is underwater
MIDLAND, MI - APRIL 06: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Midland County Republican Party Dave Camp Spring Breakfast on April 6, 2023 in Midland, Michigan. While in Michigan, DeSantis will also visit Hillsdale College, a small, Christian liberal arts school. (Photo by Chris duMond/Getty Images)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Midland County Republican Party Dave Camp Spring Breakfast on April 6, 2023 in Midland, Michigan. Chris duMond/Getty Images

As flash floods ravage Fort Lauderdale and major swaths of Southern Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis is MIA. 

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, who declared a state of emergency in the city on Wednesday, told reporters that he is confused as to why the head of the state hasn’t tried to contact him about the growing disaster.  

“Governor DeSantis has not yet called,” Trantalis said in a press conference on Thursday. “I’m not sure what’s going on, but he’s very interested in what’s going on here and we’re happy to work with his office.”

The mayor added that state agencies have provided aid and services. 

Trump allies have been attacking DeSantis for leaving town. “Fort Lauderdale is under water and DeSantis is campaigning in Ohio right now instead of taking care of the people suffering in his state,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter.

In a statement to Florida’s Voice, DeSantis Press Secretary Brian Griffin explained that the flooding only intensified after DeSantis left on Wednesday. “He returns today,” Griffin said. “Nonetheless, at the governor’s direction, the entire state emergency apparatus is already in action working to understand and support the needs of SE Florida.”

So where was DeSantis? In Ohio, hawking his new book and tweeting out promotion videos of his various exploits in the midwest. DeSantis was the keynote speaker at the Summit County Lincoln Day breakfast in Akron, Ohio, where he touted his record and his efforts to reshape policy in the conservative image in Florida.

Trending

As airports shut down in Florida and residents attempt to outlast torrential downpours, the governor is busy fighting against the “woke agenda” at universities on the other side of the country — presumably in service of his expected presidential campaign. 

Democrat Charlie Crist questioned DeSantis’ commitment to Florida during his unsuccessful campaign to unseat him as governor. He even pushed DeSantis during a debate about whether he would commit to serving a full, four-year term. DeSantis refused to do so.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Sarah Paulson Gave Pedro Pascal Her Acting Pay 'So He'd Have Money to Feed Himself' as a Struggling Actor: 'You Want Him to Succeed'

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Marriage Is Reportedly Very Different From What Fans See in Public

All the Details on Kim Kardashian Starring in 'American Horror Story' Season 12 (Exclusive)

Monica Stops Fight During Concert: "I Ain't Singing 'Knuck If You Buck!'"

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad