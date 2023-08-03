Ron DeSantis Accepts Gavin Newsom’s Challenge to Fox News Debate

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has finally accepted California Governor Gavin Newsom’s challenge to a debate.

“Absolutely,” DeSantis confirmed during Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Wednesday. “I’m game. Let’s get it done. Just tell me when and where.”

The Florida Republican and California Democrat have repeatedly sparred over book bans, guns, abortion, and other partisan politics while appealing to their respective bases. Last year, the California governor went on air against DeSantis and ran ads in Florida telling voters there, “Freedom is under attack in your state.”

In September, DeSantis’ administration facilitated flying nearly 50 Venezuelan and Colombian migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard airport. In response, Newsom announced that he has asked the Department of Justice to open an investigation into “possible criminal or civil violations of federal law based on this alleged fraudulent scheme”

Newsom first proposed the debate on Hannity’s program in June, saying he would debate DeSantis on Fox. “I’m all in. Count on it.” The California governor later sent a letter to both Hannity and Fox News outlining the proposed terms of the debate including a date of Nov. 8 or 10, no studio audience, and a focus “on the impact of representation at the state level.” Newsom’s office also gave three separate debate locations: Nevada, Georgia or North Carolina.

As DeSantis scrambles to revive floundering polling and campaign finance woes, the Florida governor’s run for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination has also been marred by poorly thought out social media postings including his own staffer retweeting Nazi imagery from a pro-DeSantis account.

While he may be hoping a debate with Newsom is just what he needs to crawl his way back into the presidential race, he may be spending his efforts on the wrong rival. As thrice-indicted Donald Trump continues to crush DeSantis in the polls, it’s uncertain whether the two Republicans will duke it out in the primaries as Trump has once again threatened to skip the GOP presidential debate.