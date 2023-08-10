DeSantis Says Drone Strikes Against Mexican Cartels Are on the Table

Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis said that he would be open to using drone strikes on Mexican drug cartels during a Thursday campaign event in Iowa.

When asked by a voter if he would use “drones” or other military measures against the cartels, DeSantis replied, “Yes. I’ve already said that.”

“We will absolutely reserve the right if they’re invading our country and killing our people, we have the right to defend this country […] and it’s not just if they happen to come over the border,” the Florida governor added.

DeSantis is asked if he would approve drone strikes on people suspected of drug smuggling from Mexico.



"Yes, I've already said that," DeSantis replied. "And it's not just if they happen to come over the border."

When asked to clarify his comments by NBC News, DeSantis stated he had “said I would use whatever force we need to defend the country.”

DeSantis’ position reflects the hawkish stance of current Republican frontrunner Donald Trump — who’s expressed an interest in taking military action within Mexico against the drug cartels.

“‘Attacking Mexico,’ or whatever you’d like to call it, is something that President Trump has said he wants ‘battle plans’ drawn for,” one source with knowledge of the matter previously told Rolling Stone. “He’s complained about missed opportunities of his first term, and there are a lot of people around him who want fewer missed opportunities in a second Trump presidency.”

In 2018, one of Trump’s top policy advisors, Stephen Miller, reportedly proposed using deadly force against migrants. According to Miles Taylor, a Trump Department of Homeland Security appointee, Miller asked retired Admiral Paul Zukunft why the U.S. couldn’t “use a Predator drone to obliterate” boats of migrants in international waters.

"Because, Stephen, it would be against international law," Zukunft allegedly replied.

Zukunft previously told Rolling Stone that he had “no recollection” of the exchange.

The idea of using military force — even without the cooperation of Mexico — against drug cartels, is gaining traction outside of just presidential campaigns. In March, Senators Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and John Kennedy (R-La.) announced legislation that would “give the military the authority to go after these organizations wherever they exist.” The legislation has not advanced since its introduction.