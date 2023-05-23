DeSantis to Announce His 2024 Campaign Alongside Elon Musk
Ron DeSantis will make his 2024 presidential candidacy announcement during a Twitter Spaces discussion with Elon Musk, multiple outlets have reported.
The announcement will reportedly take place Wednesday evening, with tech investor David Sacks acting as moderator for the discussion.
Trending
Taylor Swift Weathered Another Eras Tour Rain Show — But Her Piano Didn't Survive the Downpour
That ‘Succession’ Funeral Episode Had a Killer Callback You Probably Missed
Texas Forced This Woman to Give Birth to a Stillborn Son. She’s Suing
Nick Jonas Says His 'Tragic' Kelsea Ballerini Guitar Solo at 2016 ACM Awards Sent Him to Therapy
Musk has previously indicated his support for DeSantis as a challenger to President Joe Biden. In July of last year, the billionaire tweeted that DeSantis could “easily win” against Biden, and wouldn’t even “need to campaign.” It’s unclear, however, if Musk will officially endorse DeSantis on Wednesday.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with additional details
More News
-
-
-
Nazi Flag Found as Man Charged for Crashing U-Haul Near White House
- Dangerous Driving
- By
-
-