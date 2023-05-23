fbpixel
DeSantis to Announce His 2024 Campaign Alongside Elon Musk

The Florida governor will reportedly announce his entry to the Republican primaries during a chat with the conspiracy-theorizing Twitter owner
Twitter owner Elon Musk and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images; Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ron DeSantis will make his 2024 presidential candidacy announcement during a Twitter Spaces discussion with Elon Musk, multiple outlets have reported.

The announcement will reportedly take place Wednesday evening, with tech investor David Sacks acting as moderator for the discussion. 

Musk has previously indicated his support for DeSantis as a challenger to President Joe Biden. In July of last year, the billionaire tweeted that DeSantis could “easily win” against Biden, and wouldn’t even “need to campaign.” It’s unclear, however, if Musk will officially endorse DeSantis on Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with additional details

