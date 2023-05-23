DeSantis to Announce His 2024 Campaign Alongside Elon Musk

Ron DeSantis will make his 2024 presidential candidacy announcement during a Twitter Spaces discussion with Elon Musk, multiple outlets have reported.

Musk has previously indicated his support for DeSantis as a challenger to President Joe Biden. In July of last year, the billionaire tweeted that DeSantis could “easily win” against Biden, and wouldn’t even “need to campaign.” It’s unclear, however, if Musk will officially endorse DeSantis on Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with additional details