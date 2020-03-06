 Romney Will Vote Yes On Subpoena to Investigate Bidens - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next SXSW Cancelled Over Coronavirus Concerns Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

With Romney’s Vote to Allow Subpoena, Burisma 2020 Has Officially Begun

After first saying the investigation “appears political” Romney then said he’d vote to move the inquiry forward

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Romney Will Vote Yes On Subpoena to Investigate Bidens

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, arrives before President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

Utah Senator Mitt Romney will vote to subpoena documents as Senate Republicans ramp up their investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in connection with the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

On Thursday, Romney signaled that he was a possible no vote, a move that would have blocked the subpoena sought by Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

“There’s no question but that the appearance of looking into Burisma and Hunter Biden appears political. And I think people are tired of these kinds of political investigations.” Romney said, adding, “I would prefer that investigations are done by an independent, non-political body.”

But on Friday, Romney fell in line with his Republican colleagues and announced through his spokeswoman Liz Johnson that he would vote to allow the subpoena.

“Senator Romney has expressed his concerns to Chairman Johnson, who has confirmed that any interview of the witness would occur in a closed setting without a hearing or public spectacle. He will, therefore, vote to let the chairman proceed to obtain the documents that have been offered,” Johnson said.

Related

Republican Senator from Utah Mitt Romney takes an elevator to the Senate floor in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 05 February 2020. The Senate will conclude the impeachment trial by holding a vote to acquit or convict US President Donald J. Trump on the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, 05 February.US Senate impeachment trial, Washington, USA - 31 Jan 2020
Saint Mitt the Mediocre
Mitt Romney Shows a Little Backbone, Says He'll Vote to Remove Trump From Office

Related

Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris
10 Best Country Music Videos of 2019
Neil Young's Essential Albums

The subpoena is looking to obtain documents from Blue Star Holdings — the firm that represented Burisma in the United States — and testimony from Andrii Telizhenko, a former Ukrainian diplomat who worked for Blue Star. The committee claims it is looking into possible conflicts of interest involving Hunter Biden’s time with Burima while his father, Joe Biden, served as vice president.

The renewed attention on a matter that has been widely investigated and debunked coincidently comes at the same time that the former vice president possible presidential nomination chances have risen to new heights. While it may have been ethically questionable for Biden’s son to have taken a position with Burisma while his father was in office, there is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing on his or the former vice president’s part.

Committee chairman Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), however, insists Biden’s gains on Super Tuesday has nothing to do with their work, saying, “If I were a Democrat primary voter, I’d want these questions satisfactorily answered before I cast my final vote.”

Brace yourself for Hunter Biden and Burisma to be the “but her emails” of 2020.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.