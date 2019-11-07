 Roger Stone Trial: What Did Donald Trump Know About Wikileaks Dumps – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next President Trump to Pay $2 Million for Illegally Misusing Trump Foundation in 2016 Election Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

‘The Truth Looked Bad for Donald Trump’: What We’re Learning from the Roger Stone Trial

In federal court, longtime GOP henchman and Trump adviser Roger Stone faces charges of witness tampering and obstructing Congress

By

Reporter

Tim Dickinson's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roger Stone arrives at Federal Court for his federal trial in WashingtonTrump Russia Probe Stone, Washington, USA - 07 Nov 2019

Roger Stone arrives at federal court for his trial in Washington, D.C.

Cliff Owen/AP/Shutterstock

Just as the nation zeroes in on the House impeachment inquiry brought on by Trump’s solicitation of foreign interference in the 2020 election, one of the last shoes is dropping over foreign interference in the election of 2016.

Roger Stone — an informal Trump adviser and infamous longtime GOP henchman — is now on trial in federal court on criminal charges that he lied under oath to House investigators, as well as engaged in witness tampering, regarding the 2016 Trump campaign’s connections to Wikileaks and its dissemination of damaging emails from the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee that were hacked by Russia.

Stone, the alleged go-between connecting WikiLeaks and the Trump campaign, was indicted in January as part of the investigation by Robert Mueller. The details of his involvement in the Trump/Russia scandal were heavily redacted in the Mueller Report.

On day one of the trial, prosecutors dropped a bombshell, presenting call records showing that Trump and Stone spoke on the phone regularly as the WikiLeaks email-dump saga evolved, including on the day the DNC announced it had been hacked. Federal prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky stopped short of arguing Trump directed Stone’s activity, but the government alleged Stone’s criminal cover-up was perpetrated on behalf of the now-President. “Evidence will show Roger Stone lied to the House Intelligence Committee because the truth looked bad,” Zelinsky told jurors. “The truth looked bad for the Trump campaign and the truth looked bad for Donald Trump.”

Related

President Donald Trump walks into the East Room of the White House to speak about his judicial appointments, in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 06 Nov 2019
President Trump to Pay More than $2 million for Illegally Misusing Trump Foundation in 2016 Election
Is Holding Fake Lunch Contests Trump's Pettiest Scam?

Related

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Thurston Moore in conversation on the Fender Next stage during the Great Escape Festival at Old Market on May 11, 2019 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for Fender Musical Instruments Corporation)
Thurston Moore: 5 Songs That Influenced Me Early On
Jeff Buckley's 'Grace': 10 Things You Didn't Know

The defense strategy, by contrast, is to paint their client as unreliable. Stone’s lawyers are arguing that their client is a braggart, not a felon, and that Stone’s many and public claims to have established a back-channel with Wikileaks was just “made-up stuff.”

On Wednesday at trial, the jury were shown emails from Stone that prosecutors allege demonstrate his foreknowledge of WikiLeaks dumps of hacked materials. In one email to Erik Prince, the Blackwater executive who was part of the larger Trump campaign orbit, Stone wrote: “spoke to my friend in London last night” — an apparent reference to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, then holed up at the Ecuador’s U.K. embassy — and that “the payload is still coming.” Another Stone email to Trump campaign strategist Steve Bannon revealed that there would be “a load every week going forward.”

Day two has focused on the most serious charges Stone faces: witness tampering. According to the federal indictment, Stone sought to get Randy Credico, another alleged player in the Trump campaign’s contacts with WikiLeaks, to obstruct the House Intelligence committee’s investigation into the matter. The indictment captures Stone citing Richard Nixon in one text to Credico: “’Stonewall it. Plead the fifth. Anything to save the plan’ . . . Richard Nixon,” Stone wrote.

The Godfather: Part II also plays a significant role in government evidence of witness tampering. In evidence cited in the indictment, Stone encouraged Credico to pull a “Frank Pentangeli” a reference to movie character who “testifies before a congressional committee and in that testimony claims not to know critical information that he does in fact know.”

In trial Thursday, the prosecution has been presenting the Credico evidence, including angry messages Stone and Credico exchanged as the two had a falling out over the Congressional testimony. As recorded by Politico reporter Darren Samuelsohn, the texts grew increasingly foul, almost to the point of farce:

If Stone is convicted he faces serious jail time, including as much as 20 years for witness tampering, and as much as five years each for six counts relating to obstructing and making false statements to Congress. The trial is expected to last three weeks.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.