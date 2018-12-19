Political Mastermind Roger Stone Is Selling Home Depot Rocks With His Name on Them

Add one more item to the #MAGA Christmas gift guide. Roger Stone, the “dirty trickster” of Republican politics and former adviser to Donald Trump, has autographed an untold number of rocks and is selling them on his website. “Here’s your chance to own your very own ‘Roger’ Stone paperweight- signed by the New York Times Bestselling author, legendary political operative and Trump intimate himself,” the listing reads. “LIMITED EDITION. The perfect Christmas Gift for the Trump supporter, InfoWarrior or Stonetrooper. David made good use of a similar artifact against Goliath. Order yours today!”

As Stone notes on Instagram, the “paperweights” are being sold to help shore up his legal bills, which are mounting as he contends with a number of legal issues, including a potential indictment from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office. Mueller has been scrutinizing Stone’s potential pre-election relationship with WikiLeaks, and whether he may have informed Trump that the organization planned to release Democratic emails hacked by Russia. Last month, Jerome Corsi, a conspiracy theorist and friend of Stone’s, reportedly rejected a plea deal offered to him by Mueller. Corsi reportedly lied to investigators about whether he had prior knowledge of WikiLeaks’ plan to release the emails. He later said that he learned of the plan, which he then relayed to Stone, through “divine intervention.” Stone said earlier this year that he is “prepared” to be indicted by the special counsel’s office.

On Monday, Stone settled a defamation suit brought by Chinese businessman Guo Wengui, who alleged that Stone made false statements about him on the conspiracy website InfoWars. Stone erroneously said that Guo was found guilty of financial crimes in the United States, that he illegally donated to Hillary Clinton and that he financed a presidential run by former Trump campaign CEO and White House adviser Steve Bannon. As part of the settlement, Stone was forced to publicly apologize for making the claims. “All of these statements are not true,” he wrote as part of a statement that will be published in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post. He added that he “failed to do proper research before making those statements.”

Stone is selling the signed rocks for $8, marked down from $10. Stone told Rolling Stone Wednesday that he buys the rocks from Home Depot, and that his people tell him they should be able to ship by Christmas.