Roger Stone Shares a Photo of Judge With Crosshairs Near Her Head

Roger Stone continued his strange post-arrest media strategy on Monday by posting an Instagram photo of the federal judge who is presiding over his case with crosshairs near her head. Shortly after posting it, however, Stone deleted the image from his Instagram feed.

The photo, of U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who placed a limited gag order on Stone just last week, was posted along with text, presumingly from Stone himself, that included mentions of the “Deep State” and, of course, all of the usual conspiracy subjects and suspects: Benghazi, Hillary Clinton and Obama. And it wouldn’t be a Roger Stone production if it didn’t include some kind of profiteering or a fundraising hook.

“Through legal trickery Deep State hitman Robert Mueller has guaranteed that my upcoming show trial is before Judge Amy Berman Jackson , an Obama appointed Judge who dismissed the Benghazi charges again [sic] Hillary Clinton and incarcerated Paul Manafort prior to his conviction for any crime. #fixisin Help me fight for my life at @StoneDefenseFund.com,” the post said.

Obviously, including the crosshairs in the post might be taken as a threat and could prompt one of Stone’s unstable supporters to act out violently. It’s clear Stone has reasons to continue his media blitz: raise money to cover legal costs, attempt to win over some public opinion and continue to prove to President Trump that he won’t back down in hopes of a future pardon. But this latest attention grab is baffling.