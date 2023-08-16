Roger Stone Recorded Details of Fake Electors Plot Days After 2020 Election: Report

A video obtained by MSNBC shows Donald Trump’s former political advisor Roger Stone dictating the rationale behind a plan to undermine the certification of Electoral College votes days before the outcome of the 2020 election was announced.

In the video, Stone, speaking slowly to an associate who is transcribing his words, states that “the final decision as to who the state legislatures authorize the send to the electoral college is a decision made solely by the legislature.”

“Any legislative body may decide on the basis of overwhelming evidence of fraud to send electors to the electoral college who accurately reflect the president’s legitimate victory in their state, which was illegally denied him through fraud,” Stone adds.

Stone concludes by asserting that “we must prepare to lobby our Republican legislatures, by personal contact, and by demonstrating the overwhelming will of the people in their states — in each state — that this may need to happen.”

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Trump adviser and ally Roger Stone is seen pushing a plot to overthrow the 2020 Election. pic.twitter.com/fWQqukV1oz — The Beat with Ari Melber 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) August 16, 2023

On Monday, Donald Trump and 18 of his associates were indicted in a sprawling RICO case in Georgia alleging that the former president and his allies engaged in a criminal enterprise with the goal of overturning the results of the 2020 election.

While Stone is not a defendant in the indictment, it does mention 30 unnamed unindicted co-conspirators, and focuses heavily on the plot to use fake electors to subvert the results of the vote in key battleground states.

The new recording provides insight into how soon after the election the plot was being discussed by those close to Trump. The day before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, where the fake electors scheme came to its violent crescendo, Trump demanded his then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (who was also indicted on Monday) place a call to Stone. Trending Trump Announces Plans to Finally Go Ahead and Prove Election Was Rigged The Plane Lady Meme Cycle Proves the Internet Isn't Fun Anymore These Women Tried to Warn Us About AI Greta Van Fleet's Singer Worried He'd 'Have a Target on My Back' When He Came Out. Instead, Rock Fans Rallied

Days before the riot took place, Stone was present during a call where his aide encouraged Trump supporters and allies of the former president to “descend on the Capitol,” on Jan. 6, 2021.

Stone, a key figure in the orchestration of the Brooks Brothers Riots following the 2000 election, also publicly suggested Trump — should he fail to win the election — consider declaring “martial law,” invoking the Insurrection Act, and prepare to seize ballots and file legal challenges in contested states.

In 2019, Stone was found guilty of seven counts including witness tampering and lying to Congress related to his role in the Wikileaks scandal. Trump pardoned Stone days before his 40 months prison sentence was set to begin, literally freeing him up to aid in his reelection effort.